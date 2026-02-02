Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 2, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Luna is a 4-year-old, 50-pound husky who was adopted from NAWS years ago and recently returned due to not sharing space well with other dogs. Luna loves people; she is incredibly affectionate, thrives on attention, and does really well with kids. She needs to be the only pet in the home—no dogs or cats. To meet Luna, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Zeu is 2-year-old sweet, friendly, playful and chatty tabby who was rescued with her littermates after being found as stray kittens. She spent much of her young life in foster care, learning about life in a home and becoming socialized, and is now at NAWS waiting for someone to adopt her. Zeu reaches out from her kitty tower for attention; she loves gentle pets on her head and neck. To meet Zeu, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mary is a loving and silly 3-year-old beagle who came to the humane society from a hoarding situation. She loves belly rubs and playing with toys. She needs a patient adopter to help her adjust to a new life. Mary is dog-friendly and would do best with older children. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dots is a sweet 15-year-old cat who needs a cozy permanent foster home or an adopter. She has hyperthyroidism , which is managed with methimazole. Dot enjoys hangning out with people and curling up on blankets. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.