Plainfield East soccer coach honored as Mentor of the Month

Plainfield East High School soccer coach Lisa Simon was honored by Buddy's Helpers as Mentor of the Month for her work with students in the community. (Photo Provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

Plainfield East High School physical education teacher and soccer coach Lisa Simon was honored this month as National Mentor of the Month for “her exceptional dedication to student mentorship, athletics, and community service.”

Simon has been with Plainfield District 202 since 2001, and is an assistant coach for both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.

She was honored alongside a teacher from Metea Valley High School in Aurora by Buddy’s Helpers, a charitable organization affiliated with the national BodyArmor Soccer Tournament.

The teachers were recognized during a BodyArmor event by the tournament director Joe Trost for “their positive influence on students both in and out of the classroom,” and their impact on the community, District 202 said.

“When Joe asked me to come to the front, I honestly didn’t think it was me,” Simon said in a news release from District 202. “Our boys’ soccer coach, Jake Lysik, had to tell me to stand up. It was completely humbling, and I’m grateful to be surrounded by people who make everything we do possible.”

Simon was recognized because of her work doing community service with students from the Plainfield East soccer teams.

“If we can help, then that’s exactly what we should do,” Simon said. “That’s what being part of this community is all about.”

Some of the projects Simon and the students have led include honoring military members, purchasing bicycles for children in need, supporting local food pantries and homeless shelters, and assisting senior citizens in the community, including by visiting American Home in Plainfield to deliver handmade cards and visit with residents, the district said.

“Being involved on and off the field helps students appreciate what they have while learning from others,” Simon said. “We want students to celebrate successes together, support one another during challenges, and grow through shared experiences.”