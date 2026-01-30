Shaw Local

Minooka wins 20th game of the season: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Jeff Newton

Girls basketball

Minooka 54, Plainfield North 51: At Minooka, Madelyn Kiper scored 22 points breaking her season scoring record from a year ago. Clare O’Brien added eight points for Minooka (20-7, 10-2 in the Southwest Prairie).

Joliet Central 60, Plainfield Central 37: At Joliet the Steelmen picked up their 15th win of the season with the Southwest Prairie win over the Wildcats.

Lincoln-Way West 55, Lincoln-Way East 47: At Frankfort, the Warriors won in the SWSC.

Coal City 42, Peotone 31: At Coal City, Sydney Larson scored 11 points to lead the Coalers to the win in the Illinois Central Eight. Riley Walker added seven points for Coal City (8-16, 4-7).

Reed-Custer 43, Streator 34: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored 19 and swiped eight steals as the Comets won in the ICE. Morgan Toler added 11 and Harlie Liebermann eight for R-C (12-12, 5-6).

Lockport 48, Stagg 34: At Lockport, Laura Aristikaitis scored 11 as the Porters snapped their four-game losing streak. Kassidy DeJafer scored a career high eight for the Porters (19-9, 10-4 in the SouthWest Suburban).

Beecher 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 16: At Beecher, Lilyan eddy scored seven points and Ellie Marquez added five as the Panthers fell to the Bobcats.

Plainfield South 53, Plainfield East 49: At Plainfield, the Cougars defeated the Bengals in the SPC. Layla LeSure scored 15, Asia Sudberry 11 and Laniya Willis 10 for South.

