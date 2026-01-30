Fire destroys Joliet building near downtown

The destroyed remains of a commercial building seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, near South Eastern Avenue and Washington Street in Joliet. The building was demolished following a fire on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet firefighters took several hours fighting a fire at a commercial building on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Washington Street near downtown Joliet on Thursday.

The building was demolished following the fire.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire about 2:19 p.m. Thursday, with people possibly trapped, at 1 S. Eastern Ave., the fire department said.

The initial reports were of four to five people trapped inside the building. Upon arrival, crews were met by four people outside the building who said that everyone was out, the fire department said.

Company 1 arrived to find a one-story brick commercial structure with heavy black smoke coming from the windows on the east side of the building, the fire department said.

[ PHOTOS: Joliet building demolished after fire ]

As crews stretched their initial hose line to the front door, an explosion occurred on the east side of the building, the department said.

Joliet firefighters at the scene of a fire at an old commercial building on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the corner of South Eastern Avenue and Washington Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Conditions around the building changed immediately as heavy black smoke began pouring out of the building and the fire extended through the roof, the department said.

[ PHOTOS: Building fire downtown Joliet ]

“We began a defensive operation over the next five hours flowing water into the building. A 2-11 alarm was requested to bring more equipment to the scene,” the fire department said in a news release Thursday night.

Crews remained on the scene for over six hours. No injuries were reported, the department said.

A crew of firefighters remained on the scene overnight Thursday, extinguishing hot spots as the building was taken down, the department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.