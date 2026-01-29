Learn about coyotes, spot birds, and hit the trails at Will County forest preserves

Adult Lecture Series: Coyotes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: (Submitted photo)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the weeks of Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Trail Club: January at Whalon Lake – 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Join the Forest Preserve District’s Trail Club for a brisk weekly walk focused on fitness and community. January’s walks will be around the 1.6-mile loop, meeting at the Lakeside Shelter overlooking the fishing wall. This free event is intended for all ages.

Adult Lecture Series: Coyotes – 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Learn about the important and often misunderstood coyote, including where they live, how they communicate, their reproductive behavior and why they benefit your neighborhood. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 29.

Birding Bingo – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays in February at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Pick up a bingo card at the front desk, then hit the trails to find bird-themed signs and complete your card. Return to the front desk for a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Trail Club: February at Lake Chaminwood – 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon: Join the forest preserve district’s Trail Club for a brisk weekly walk focused on fitness and community. February’s walks will be two laps totaling 1.5 miles, meeting at the picnic shelter at the edge of the lake. This free event is intended for all ages.

Adult Lecture Series: Winter Sowing for Monarchs – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Learn the importance of common milkweed and how winter seed sowing can give your garden a head start. Participants will leave with an upcycled greenhouse to place outside until spring. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Feb. 5.

Four Rivers Wedding Open House – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: Dreaming of a beautiful, eco-friendly celebration? Tour the facility; explore event spaces; view inspiration from past weddings; and meet staff, approved caterers and other vendors. The first 50 couples will receive a swag bag. This free event is intended for those 18 and older. Registration is recommended.

Meet a Beekeeper – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 7, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Meet local beekeeper Dade Bradley to discuss the art of beekeeping and learn more about the world of bees. This free event is intended for all ages.

Track and Scat Hike – 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Learn to identify animal tracks and droppings, and then head outside to put your skills to the test. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Thursday, Feb. 5.

Duck, Duck, Goose – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Learn what makes a duck a duck, how camouflage helps them and where they go in the winter. Then, go on a duck hunt. Participants will learn about the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest and begin sketching entries inspired by the Federal Duck Stamp Art Display. This free event is intended for kids ages 6 to 12. Register by Thursday, Feb. 5.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights – 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Educational Center: Enjoy an all-levels seated yoga session followed by a seasonal exploration of the natural world. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by Saturday, Feb. 7.