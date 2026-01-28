Lockport picks up huge SWSC win over first place HF: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Lockport 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 48: At Lockport, Nojus and Nedas Venckus scored 13 points each as the Porters took down the Vikings in a key SouthWest Suburban matchup. Grady Ruane added 12 and Nathan Munson dished out 10 assists for Lockport (18-4).

Bolingbrook 66, Plainfield South 47: At Bolingbrook, Brady Pettigrew poured in 26 to lead the Raiders in the Southwest Prairie. TJ Williams and Elijah Anderson added 11 each for the Brook (15-6, 10-0).

Joliet Catholic 74, St. Ignatius 70: At Chicago, Jayden Armstrong scored a game-high 35 points and Danny Cervantes added 16 as the Hilltoppers upset the Wolfpack in a nonconference contest. Eli Passehl added 10 for JCA.

Joliet West 61, Oswego East 59: At Oswego, the Tigers won the SPC thriller on a dunk at the buzzer.

Plainfield East 62, Minooka 55: At Minooka, KJ Miller went for 33 as the Bengals earned the SPC road win over the Indians. Graham Lee scored 19 to lead Minooka.

Lincoln-Way East 59, Sandburg 52: At Orland Park, the Griffins earned the SWSC road win.

Yorkville 63, Joliet Central 48: At Joliet, the Steelmen fell to the Foxes in the SPC.

Oswego 59, Romeoville 46: At Oswego, the Panthers edged the Spartans in the SPC.

Coal City 60, Herscher 47: At Herscher, AJ Kenney scored 16 as the Coalers picked up their first win in the Illinois Central Eight.

Thornton-Fractional North 56, Lemont 49: At Calumet City, Ryan Crane scored 14 points and Julian Overton added 13 as Lemont suffered its first loss in the South Suburban Blue to the Meteors. Luke Glotzbach added 11 for Lemont (13-8, 7-1).

Reed-Custer 48, Peotone 43: At Peotone, the Comets picked up their fifth win in a row behind a 14-point, seven-rebound game from Matt Kuban. Jesse Tresouthick added 11 and Chase Isaac 10 for R-C (12-10, 6-3 in the ICE).

Lisle 47, Wilmington 34: At Lisle, the Wildcats fell to the Lions in the ICE.

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way East 42, Sandburg 29: At Frankfort, Olivia King came off the bench to spark the Griffins with 16 points as East improved to 15-10 and 5-5 in the SWSC with the win.

Minooka 61, Plainfield East 21: At Plainfield, Naya Carter scored 14 and Chloe Juskiewicz added 12 as the Indians won in the SPC to improve to 19-7 overall and 9-2 in the SPC.

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Lockport 42: At Flossmoor, Evelyn Ingram scored 19 as the Porters fell to the Vikings in the SWSC. Addie Way added 10 for Lockport (18-9, 9-4).

Plainfield North 67, Plainfield Central 48: At Plainfield, the Tigers defeated the Wildcats in the SPC.

Bolingbrook 71, Plainfield South 43: At Plainfield, the Raiders cruised past the Cougars in the SPC.

Serena 45, Reed-Custer 43: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored 20 as the Comets fell to the Huskers.

Morris 56, Kankakee 48: At Kankakee, Morris picked up the road win against the Kays.

Roanoke-Benson 61, Dwight 47: At Dwight, the Trojans fell at home.