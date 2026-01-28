Joliet’s Ruby Street bridge reopens

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet reopened Wednesday, Jan. 28 after being shutdown over the weekend. (Bob Okon)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet reopened Wednesday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The bridge was shut down Sunday due to what IDOT said was an electrical failure.

Originally, IDOT could not offer an timeline for the repairs to be completed.

The Ruby Street bridge is one of six drawbridges that carry local traffic over the Des Plaines River in the Joliet.

The Cass Street bridge downtown and Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township already were down for long-term repairs.

IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castenada on Tuesday said that repair crews had identified the Ruby Street bridge problem as an electrical failure but had not yet determined the extent of repairs needed.

Local bridges still in service are at Jefferson Street, Jackson Street and McDonough Street.

The Interstate 80 bridge also provides a means of crossing the Des Plaines River in Joliet.