No timeline yet for repairs on Ruby Street bridge in Joliet

The breakdown of the Ruby Street bridge in Joliet was due to an electrical failure, but a timeline for the repairs has not been set, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The Ruby Street bridge shutdown since Sunday means three of six drawbridges that carry local traffic over the Des Plaines River in the Joliet area now are shut down for repairs.

The Cass Street bridge downtown and Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township already were down for long-term repairs.

IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castenada on Tuesday said that repair crews had identified the Ruby Street bridge problem as an electrical failure but had not yet determined the extent of repairs needed to put it back into reliable service.

Local bridges still in service are at Jefferson Street, Jackson Street and McDonough Street.

The Interstate 80 bridge also provides a means of crossing the Des Plaines River in Joliet.