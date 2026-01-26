Will County Health Department holding walk-in immunization clinics this week

A Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pharmacy. The Will County Health Department will host a walk-in vaccination clinic on Wednesday. (AP photo/Melissa Phillip)

In response to rising respiratory illnesses in Illinois, the Will County Health Department will host a walk-in vaccination clinic with no out-of-pocket costs for two vaccines.

The vaccines are for respiratory syncytial virus for infants up to 8 months old and COVID-19 vaccinations for all ages.

The clinic will be from 2 to 6 p.m Wednesday at the Will County Health Department’s Community Room, 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet.

In addition, low-cost flu shots will be available Wednesday for the uninsured or underinsured as well as those with Medicaid, PPO Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO.

People should bring identification, immunization records and their insurance card (if available).

Why get vaccinated?

Because the Illinois Department of Public Health’s seasonal respiratory illness dashboard shows seasonal respiratory illness at a moderate level throughout the state.

However, flu cases remain high, and COVID-19 and RSV numbers are increasing.

RSV in infants – especially infants younger than 8 months old – can lead to bronchitis, pneumonia and hospitalization.

The Illinois Vaccine Access Program, funded in whole or in part by IDPH, allows the county health department to provide vaccines to all Illinois residents, regardless of insurance coverage.

This means anyone can get vaccinated – whether they have insurance, don’t have insurance, their insurance doesn’t cover vaccines or they simply can’t find vaccines due to limited availability.

For information, call the Will County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 815-740-8143.