State Rep. Sheehan of Lockport holds Valentines for Seniors card drive

State Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Lockport, invites the community to help brighten the day of local seniors with his Valentines for Seniors card drive.

Running through Feb. 9, the drive encourages residents of all ages to write heartfelt messages of love and kindness to senior citizens.

Anyone can participate by creating a card and dropping it off at Sheehan’s district office at 15746 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen.

The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All cards must be delivered by Feb. 9 so they can be delivered to local seniors living in assisted living and long-term care facilities on Valentine’s Day.

For more information about the drive, contact Sheehan’s office at 708-694-2032.