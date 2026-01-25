Joliet schools, District 86 and District 204, holding e-learning days Monday

Joliet Township High School District 204 will be going to remote learning again on Monday, Jan. 26 due to the continued bitter cold temperatures. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Both Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Joliet Township School District 204 have announced they will be going to e-learning days on Monday.

“Coaches and Activity Sponsors will contact students directly if events, practices, or games are canceled,” District 204 said in a news release.

District 86 said there will be no after-school activities held on Monday.

Very cold conditions will return Sunday night into Monday morning, with wind chills falling into the 15 to 25 below range, the National Weather Service said.

The Lockport Township High School District 205 administration offices are at 1323 E. 7th St., Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Lockport Township High School District 205 will remain open for in-person learning on Monday, but will follow the normal late-start Wednesday schedule.

“As we shift to a late start, our bus pick-up times will also follow the Wednesday schedule. We are allowing more time for our buses to prepare and be up and running, and allowing temperatures to be a bit warmer, so that we can continue to offer in-person learning,” District 205 posted on its website.

“With cold temperatures expected, we ask for your partnership in ensuring students are dressed appropriately for winter weather, including warm coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and appropriate footwear. Proper attire is especially important during arrival, dismissal, students walking to school, and while waiting at bus stops, as exposure to extreme cold can pose safety concerns even for short periods of time,” District 205 stated.

Check back for more school closure updates.