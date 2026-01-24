One person killed in Romeoville crash on Illinois Route 53

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash along Illinois Route 53 in Romeoville.

The Romeoville Police Department responded to the scene at Route 53 just north of Airport Road at about 2:56 p.m. on Friday, the police department said in a news release.

The initial investigation revealed a silver Acura and a silver Chevrolet made contact while traveling on southbound Route 53, the release said.

The contact caused the silver Acura to travel across northbound Route 53 and strike a tree off the roadway, police said.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and was later released, police said.

The passenger in the Acura died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department Traffic Division, police said.