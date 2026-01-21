Tai Chi for seniors returns to The Timbers of Shorewood

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living has announced a new partnership with Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, to hold a Seated Tai Chi exercise program at 10 a.m. on Fridays through Feb. 20, 2026. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

The Timbers of Shorewood Senior Living has announced a new partnership with Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, to hold a Seated Tai Chi exercise program at 10 a.m. on Fridays through Feb. 20.

This exercise series is free and open to the public for seniors aged 60 and older.

The program is designed to accommodate all fitness levels, offering a low-impact way for seniors to improve their physical and mental well-being.

Tai Chi is a meditative practice that combines postures and movements into an elegant and gentle, flowing form. These postures stretch and strengthen muscles and tendons, stabilize balance, increase flexibility, enhance circulation and reduce stress.

To register for the Seated Tai Chi sessions, contact Amy at 815-609-0669.