Reed-Custer wins double OT thriller: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Reed-Custer 54, Wilmington 49 (2OT): At Braidwood, Jesse Tresouthick scored 14 and Matt Juban 13 as the Comets won a wild one in the Illinois Central Eight. Kaiden Klein added 11 for R-C (9-10, 4-3).

Lemont 74, Argo 42: At Summit, Zane Schneider scored 18 to lead Lemont in the South Suburban Red. Ryan Crane added 17 and Julian Overton 10 for Lemont (13-7, 7-0).

Lockport 60, Lincoln-Way Central 41: At New Lenox, Nedas Venckus buried six 3-pointers on his way to 36 points as the Porters won in the SouthWest Suburban. Grady Ruane added 10 for Lockport (14-4, 6-2). Nick Brzezniak and Micah Evans scored 12 points each for LWC (13-6, 6-3).

Seneca 59, Newark 49: At Seneca, Zeb Maxwell netted a game-high 20 and grabbed 11 boards to lead the Irish to the win. Brayden Simek added 14 and Cameron Shirley added 13 for Seneca (9-11).

Sycamore 71, Morris 44: At Sycamore, Morris fell behind early and eventually fell to the Spartans in the Interstate Eight.

Lisle 54, Coal City 47: At Lisle, the Coalers fell to the Lions in the ICE.

Streator 57, Peotone 51: At Peotone, the Blue Devils stormed back from a double-digit deficit but fell short to the Bulldogs in the ICE.

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 46, Lockport 41: At Lockport, Brooke Katzmann scored 12 and Christian Galka 11 as the Knights upset the Porters in an SWSC matchup. Olivia Gehrke added 10 for LWC (8-15, 4-7). Sophie Hynes led Lockport (18-7, 9-2) with 12 points.

Providence 66, DePaul Prep 60: At New Lenox, Landri Callahan scored 25 and grabbed 10 boards as the Celtics won in the Chicago Catholic League. Layken Callahan added 17 and Taylor Healy 15 for PC (21-3, 4-2).

Lincoln-Way West 70, Andrew 41: At New Lenox, the Warriors won in the SWSC.

Minooka 56, Oswego East 55: At Minooka, Minooka captured the close win over the Wolves in the Southwest Prairie.

Plainfield South 55, Romeoville 25: At Plainfield, the Cougars picked up the win in the SPC.

Beecher 48, Reed-Custer 46: At Beecher, Alyssa Wollenzein scored 30 points and grabbed 10 boards as the Comets dropped a close one to the Bobcats. Kamryn Wilkey added seven points for R-C (9-11).

Wilmington 43, Coal City 40: At Wilmington, Sydney Larson scored 12 points as the Coalers fell to the Wildcats in an Illinois Central Eight contest.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 65, Prairie Central 16: At Seneca, Camryn Champman, Chris Thompson, Wyatt Coop, Raiden Terry, Landon Jebel, Mike Kucinic, Cam Ingram, Aydan Perez, Gunner Varland, Colton Angeloff, and Landyn Ramsey won matches for the Irish.

Seneca 68, Streator 18: At Seneca, the Irish completed the sweep on the triangular meet by defeating the Bulldogs.