Stamp art exhibit opens at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete

View duck stamp artwork at Plum Creek Nature Center during an exhibit that runs through Feb. 22, 2026 (Photo provided by US Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Federal Duck Stamp Art Exhibit is now open at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete.

This free, all-ages exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Feb. 22.

The exhibit features the top 12 adult entries from the annual Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest, along with 55 pieces created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Best of Show winners from each state are included, showcasing a wide range of artistic styles and waterfowl species.

Each year, artists from across the country submit original paintings and drawings of ducks to the Federal Duck Stamp Art Program. Select entries become collectible stamps, with proceeds supporting federal wetland conservation efforts.

Over the program’s 90-year history, more than $1 billion has been raised to help protect more than six million acres of wildlife habitat.

Submissions for the 2026 contest will be accepted from June 1 through Aug. 15.

For more details on the Plum Creek exhibit, visit reconnectwithnature.org.