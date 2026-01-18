Lemont man dies in crash

Michael Keating, 46 of Lemont, was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.. on Friday, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, as a result of a motor vehicle crash, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

The accident occurred on Archer Avenue in the vicinity of Parker Road in Lemont, the coroner’s office said.

The Lemont Police are investigating the crash. No further information was available at this time.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. Final cause and manner will be determined following the autopsy, police and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.