Joliet West boys bowlers take second at Oswego East Regional: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BOYS BOWLING

Oswego East Regional: Joliet West finished second in the 15-team regional and advanced to next week’s Naperville Central Sectional. The Tigers finished with a team score of 5,998, behind only champion Oswego East’s total of 6,436. David Brunner led West with a six-game score of 1,404, while Michael Schlottmann rolled 1,220, Tim Besler 1,155 and Tyler Bishop 1,153.

Qualifying for the sectional as individuals were Marco Avila and Cole Scott of Plainfield East, Mike Wynard, Gatlin Dehm and Ian Datwyler of Plainfield North, Alexander Trujillo of Romeoville, Jaxsyn Horgan of Plainfield Central and Benjamin Kempski of Plainfield South.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence 54, Evergreen Park 41: Eli Phillips led Providence to the nonconference win with 18 points, while Cade Styrsky scored 17 for the Celtics.

Pittsfield 57, Morris 46: At the inaugural Seneca MLK Shootout, Morris was led by 14 points and seven rebounds from RJ Kennedy, while Landon Norris scored 11 and Adam Guilinger added eight.

Wilmington 37, Westmont 28: The Wildcats got the nonconference win behind 16 points from Ryan Kettman and nine each from Brysen Meents and Declan Moran.

Seneca 64, Sandwich 56: At the inagural Seneca MLK Shootout, Brayden Simek led the Irish to the win with 20 points, while Cam Shriey scored 16 and Zeb Maxwell added 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 53, Seneca 38: In the Tri-County Tournament, Graysen Provance led Seneca (6-14) with 16 points, while Kylee Rowley scored seven and Emma Mino added five.

BOYS WRESTLING

Illini Classic: At Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West finished fifth in the 21-team event with 183.5 points, while Minooka (177.5) was sixth and Lincoln-Way Central (158.5) seventh.

Jalen Byrd of Lincoln-Way Central won the title at 175, while Lincoln-Way West’s Carter DiBenedetto (126), Minooka’s Kaden Meyer (165), Minooka’s Robbie Murphy (285) and Minooka’s Santino Capodice (190) all took second. Lincoln-Way West’s Max Herman (165) and Minooka’s Maddux Tindal (132) placed third, while Lincoln-Way West’s Brady Glynn (132), Michael Scott (106) and Shane Stream (138), along with Minooka’s Ben Cyrkiel (150) all placed fourth.

Geneseo Invitational: Joliet Catholic won the title at the 14-team event with 287.5 points. Champions for the Hilltoppers were Adante Washington (138), Colton Schultz (113), Kane Robles (106), Lukas Foster (126), Matthew Laird (144), and Nolan Vogel (157).

Chicago Catholic League Championships: Providence finished third with a team score of 182.5. Justus Heeg won the title at 157, while Christian Corcoran (113), Jasper Harper (165), and Tommy Banas (138) all took second.

Comet Classic: At Reed-Custer, the Comets finished eighth in the 28-team event with 132.5 points. Seneca (85.5) was 14th, Wilmington (63.5) took 18th, Joliet Central (49) was 22nd, Peotone (31.5) was 26th and Dwight (16) 28th. Seneca’s Raiden Terry won the title at 120.

Flott Invitational: At Kaneland, Plainfield South finished second in the 18-team event with 198 points, while Plainfield Central was sixth with 95.5. South’s Chase Pierceall won the title at 190, while teammates Drew Ritchie won at 126, Kyle McCormick won at 144 and Mason Bucon won at 215.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Lady Raptor Invitational: At Rich Township, Joliet Central won the title at the 10-team event with 206 points, while Joliet West (139) took third. Central’s Leilani Robles won the title at 155, while teammate Shaila Aguirre won at 110. Joliet West’s Mackenzie Mielke won the title at 115.

GIRLS BOWLING

Fred Green Invitational: At Bensenville, Lockport finished second.