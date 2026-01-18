Joliet District 86 hires search firm to find next superintendent

(From left) Joliet Public Schools District 86 Inspectors Sandra Aguirre and Deborah Ziech, along with Superintendent Theresa Rouse and Deputy Superintendent Tanisha Cannon, listen to speakers on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at Isaac Singleton Elementary School in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has selected a search firm to help with its selection of a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse is retiring in June 2027.

During its Jan. 14 meeting, the District 86 Board of School Inspectors heard presentations from four search firms to assist in the hiring process.

The board heard proposals from representatives of School Exec Connect, the Illinois Association of School Boards Executive Searches, BWP & Associates Ltd., and McPherson & Jacobson LLC.

After each presentation, the firms were asked a series of questions by the board about their process, pricing, and contingencies in case of problems or delays.

After all four presentations, School Exec Connect and IASB Executive Searches were the two most favored firms.

While IASB’s lower estimated cost was seen as a factor in its favor, several board members raised concerns that the firm’s portfolio was mainly focused on smaller districts and was almost completely Illinois based.

School Exec Connect had more experience with large districts and inter-state searches.

The possibility of bringing both firms back for a second, more detailed discussion was briefly suggested, before the board voted unanimously to approve a contract with School Exec Connect.

School Exec Connect is based in Highland Park and touted its record of over 500 searches for both public and private schools with a 97% successful placement rate since its founding in 2004.

The firm highlighted its work with several neighboring and similar-sized districts including Barrington School District 220 and Elmhurst Community School District 205, which are both comparable in size to Joliet District 86, as well as neighboring district Plainfield School District 202.

While exact specifics of the contract remain to be worked out between the district and School Exec Connect, the firm’s estimated price for services was $24,500 for the consulting fee, plus additional expenses not to exceed $1,400 and an $800 for a full criminal background check of the final candidate.

The contract would include the search and vetting of candidates, which the firm would narrow down to between five and seven for first round interviews, as well as meetings with the board to establish search criteria and do interview preparation.

The firm also guaranteed that if a suitable candidate is not found in the first round of interviews, “the consultants will continue to bring candidates forward until the board has found a superintendent to whom they wish to offer a contract.”

This extended service would come with no additional consulting fee, just the cost of expenses.

The same conditions apply if the chosen candidate leaves within the first two years of their contract.

An exact timeline for the search was not laid out, but it is likely candidates could begin interviewing by this summer.