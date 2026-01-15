Joliet District 86 fires custodian accused of possessing child sex abuse materials

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has terminated the employment of a custodian charged with possession of child sex abuse materials.

At an emergency meeting Wednesday night, the District 86 Board of School Inspectors voted unanimously to dismiss Jeremy Ledesma, 23, of Joliet, who was charged last week following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office .

The investigation concluded in September after a tip was sent to police in May, the sheriff’s office said.

Ledesma, who had worked at District 86 since 2022, was suspended from duty and had not been present at any district schools since the district was informed of the investigation in October, the district administration had said.

The vote to terminate Ledesma’s employment effective immediately came after the board met in closed session for 40 minutes Wednesday night. The board did not allow a public comment period, despite about 50 people in attendance.

Child sex abuse materials were discovered on devices belonging to Ledesma, along with non-sexual videos of students believed to have been taken at District 86’s Eisenhower Academy, the school where Ledesma worked.

The meeting about Ledesma’s employment was originally scheduled to take place at the District 86 administrative center but was relocated to Lynne Thigpen Elementary school, because of the large number of community members who announced their intention to attend.

Ledesma is currently being held in the Will County Jail awaiting a detention hearing Thursday. Prosecutors have petitioned for him to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act as he awaits trial.

District officials have stated that the safety of students is their top priority and that the district is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and case.