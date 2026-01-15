Driver killed in collision with Manhattan school bus

A Manhattan School District 114 bus is towed away from the scene of a crash that occurred on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The bus was carrying 10 students when it collided with a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County. (Photo by Bob Okon)

The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed when it collided with a Manhattan School District 114 bus carrying students Thursday morning in southeastern Will County.

The crash occurred at about 8:17 a.m. near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road, the Manhattan Fire Protection District said.

The bus was carrying 10 students and one driver, the fire district said.

All students and the driver were taken to area hospitals for evaluation as a precautionary measure, and all parents and guardians have been contacted, the fire district said.

There were no major injuries among the children on the school bus, the fire district said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at this time, the Illinois State Police said. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

The crash investigation is active, and no further information was available at the time, the Illinois State Police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.