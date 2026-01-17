16 Plainfield District 202 high school students chosen for All-State music program

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 16 of its student musicians will participate in the annual Illinois Music Education Association All-State student programs for band, chorus and orchestra from Jan. 28 to 31 in Peoria.
Participating in this event is one of the state’s most prestigious honors in high school music.
These student musicians from Plainfield East, North and South high schools were named to the state program:
Plainfield East High School
Choir
• Eliah Gaudiano, senior, tenor 2, All-State chorus
• Brooklyn Joiner, junior, alto 2, All-State honors chorus
Composition track
• Caitlin Hill, sophomore, third place (senior vocal ensemble)
Plainfield North High School
Band
• Chloe Vasilakis, senior, flute
Choir
• Lily Klosowski, senior, soprano 1, All-State chorus
• Londyn Reyes, sophomore, alto 1, All-State chorus
• Evan Ruggirello, senior, tenor 2, All-State chorus
• Logyn Reyes, sophomore, tenor 2, honors chorus
• Maaryn Tegel, sophomore, soprano 2, honors chorus
Jazz Band
• Jeffrey Choate, senior, trombone, honors Jazz Band
Orchestra
• Kaitlin Lee, senior, violin
Plainfield South High School
Choir
• Mila Aloisio, senior, soprano 2, All-State honors chorus
• Isabella Martinez, junior, soprano 2, All-State chorus
Composition track
• Joseph Gagliano IV, junior, third place (traditional composition – wind band)
Orchestra
• Kamryn Cook, senior, percussion
• Katelyn Cook, senior, French horn