100+ Women Who Care of Will County to hold quarterly meeting in Lockport

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County had their “big check” presentation donating $10,725 to the New Lenox Family Services Food Pantry on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by 100+ Women Who Care of Will County)

100+ Women Who Care of Will County will hold its next meeting Feb. 10 at Coom’s Corner restaurant, 1225 E. 9th St., Lockport.

The group will nominate, vote and donate to make a difference for a local charity or group.

At each of its quarterly meetings, members nominate charities and three are chosen at random. After a brief presentation, the members vote on which charity to support.

Once the winning charity is announced, everyone writes a $100 check, on the spot, directly to that charity. Teams of two or four are welcome to join and share in the giving, the organization said in a news release announcing the meeting.

100+ Women Who Care is perfect for you if:

• You want to help those in need, but cannot personally commit a lot of time or resources

• You want to increase the dollar impact of your own generous contribution by pooling it with others

• You want 100% of your donation to go directly to local charities

And all you need to do is give $100 and one hour of your time four times a year.

100+ Women of Will County has raised over $250,700 for local charities, including Legacy Ranch, Team Nicholas, Guardian Angel Community Services, Will County Habitat for Humanity, Angelic Kindness, Shady Oaks, Meals on Wheels, Morning Star Mission, Bags of Hope, Teen-Nite Inc., CASA of Will County and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For information, visit 100wwc-will.org or the group’s Facebook page.