Will County police, fire agencies receive CITGO first responder grants

CITGO Petroleum Corporation Lemont Refinery, which is located in Romeoville, is seen on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Judy Harvey)

The CITGO Lemont Refinery has announced that agencies in Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville and Will County will receive the company’s annual first responder grants.

This is the fourth year the company has awarded the grants – this year totaling $80,000 – as part of its Community Awareness Emergency Response Program.

The following agencies will each receive a grant to use for specific projects:

• Will County Emergency Management Agency

• Romeoville Police Department

• Lemont Police Department

• Lockport Police Department

• Lemont Fire Protection District

• Lockport Fire Protection District

• Will County Sheriff’s Office

“The goal of the CITGO CAER First Responder Grants Program is to fund projects that enhance the safety and efficiency of first responders, improve reputation and image of emergency responders and effectiveness, provide specialized training and development opportunities, and help acquire or upgrade equipment necessary for these activities,” the company said in the announcement.

“Our community depends on the dedication of first responders – [emergency medical services] teams, firefighters, law enforcement and others – who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” CITGO Lemont Vice President and general manager Jim Cristman said in the release. “The CITGO CAER First Responder Grants Program is here to support these heroes, providing resources and empowerment so they can continue serving and safeguarding the people of our local area.”

The CITGO Lemont CAER program originally was created in 2022 to share information and increase cooperation among the company, community leaders and residents regarding safety, the environment and emergency response, according to CITGO.

It includes representatives of police and fire departments, as well as other community and refinery leaders.