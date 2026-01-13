3rd attempt at far West Side self-storage project goes to Joliet zoning board

A proposed self-storage facility would be built on a site, seen in this file photo, next to the Gas N Wash at Drauden Road and Theodore Street in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet officials this week will consider plans for a self-storage facility that has been proposed for a Drauden Road site for a third time since 2021.

A developer wants to build 370 self-storage units on 3.9 acres at 1701 Drauden Road.

The site is next to a Gas N Wash fueling center that was built in 2021 at the corner of Drauden and Theodore Street.

Since then, a proposal for a self-storage facility was turned down by the City Council in 2021 after getting a positive recommendation from the Zoning Board of Appeals. In 2023, a second proposal was dropped after the zoning board recommended against it.

The zoning board is scheduled to consider the latest proposal during its meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Joliet City Hall is located at 150 W. Jefferson St. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

The proposal was to go to the zoning board in November and again in December but was pushed back twice at the request of the applicant, according to a staff memo to the board.

A zoning board vote is not final but serves as a recommendation to the City Council, which makes the final decision.

The project has faced opposition from residents in the area. In 2023, residents raised concerns about squatters possibly living in the storage units and an increase in traffic and noise in the area, according to the staff memo.

City staff is recommending approval of the special use permit and variation of use needed to build the storage units.

The proposal includes a one-story, 10,950-square-foot indoor facility and six one-story buildings with outside access.

Storage units would be available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the staff memo. Storage renters would get access through a secured gate, and one employee would staff the facility.