The Herald-News

Lockport boys basketball wins big: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Lockport 70, Naperville Central 30: Nedas Venckus led the effort with 25 points.

Wilmington def. Grant Park: The Wildcats were led by Hunter Kaitschuck with 10 points.

Rochelle 62, Morris 46: Morris suffered the loss at home.

Lincoln-Way West 66, Argo 59: The Warriors got the win at home.

Glenbard East 62, Lincoln-Way Central 35: Lincoln-Way Central is now 11-5 on the year.

Lemont 53, Hinsdale Central 51: Lemont got the win at home.

Dwight 70, Reed-Custer 59: The Trojans picked up a solid road win.

Waubonsie Valley 72, Joliet Catholic 65: JCA came up short in the After the Game Shootout at St. Ignatius.

Fenwick 61, Romeoville 54: The Spartans took the loss in the After the Game Shootout at St. Ignatius.

Girls basketball

Dwight 64, Herscher 48: The Trojans got the win on the road.

Lincoln-Way East 54, Richards 19: The Griffins got a massive road win against Richards.

Naperville Central 79, Minooka 62: The Indians were unable to get the win at home.

Benet 66, Joliet Catholic 47: The Angels were unable to best the top ranked team in their class.

Providence Catholic 68, Southland College Prep 28: Landrie Callahan led the Celtics with 24 points.

Boys wrestling

Lincoln-Way Central wins Glenbard West Invitational: The Knights scored 272 points as a team. They had eight wrestlers make championship matches with four winners.

Coal City wins Princeton Invitational: The Coalers scored 272 points as a team. Reed-Custer finished eighth while Wilmington was 20th.

Joliet Central takes ninth at Newbill Invitational: The Steelmen finished with 86.5 points. Plainfield Central finished 10th at the tourney.

