Menards stores collecting food for local pantries through March

Menards home improvement stores have announced partnerships with local food pantries nationwide and will be collecting non-perishable items through March.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community during the next three months,” the company said in an announcement.

Participating locations will each have a large collection box near their registers and exit doors to drop donations, which can be brought in or purchased in-store in the grocery aisles.

Donors are asked to contribute non-perishable food items like boxes of cereal and oatmeal, canned fruits, vegetables, and soup, flour, sugar, pasta, pasta sauces, boxed potatoes, jars of peanut butter and jelly, boxed mixes, cooking oil, and condiments.

Local stores participating in the event are located in:

Joliet , 2524 W. Jefferson St.

, 2524 W. Jefferson St. Crest Hill , 17441 Weber Road

, 17441 Weber Road Plainfield , 13441 S. Route 59

, 13441 S. Route 59 Homer Glen , 13956 S. Bell Road

, 13956 S. Bell Road Bolingbrook , 290 N Bolingbrook Drive

, 290 N Bolingbrook Drive Morris , 500 Menard Drive

, 500 Menard Drive Yorkville, 1800 Marketview Drive

In Will County, Joliet and Crest Hill’s collections are going to benefit the St. John’s Food Pantry in Joliet, the Plainfield store’s donations will benefit the Plainfield Interfaith Food Pantry, Homer Glen’s donations will go to the FISH Food Pantry in Lockport, and the Bolingbrook store is donating to Operation Christmas in Bolingbrook.

The Morris location is sending the proceeds of it’s collection to We Care of Grundy County, and the Yorkville store is collecting for the Kendall County Food Pantry.

“We truly appreciate everyone who participates, especially during what we know have been challenging times for many families,” said Yorkville Menards General Manager Kyle Lojewski.

While the event is primarily a food drive, the organizations supported by the Joliet, Crest Hill, and Plainfield locations are also accepting donations of small, unopened personal hygiene items.

Donations can be dropped at any of the stores now until March 31.

Menards regularly hosts food drives for local communities from January to March, in June and July, and in October, as well as toy drives during November and December.