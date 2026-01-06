Plainfield reviewing ADA accessibility for pedestrians throughout village

At the Jan. 5, 2026 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Baxter & Woodman to prepare a public right-of-way transition plan that meets current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements at a cost not to exceed $228,100. (Photo provided by Baxter & Goodman)

The Plainfield Village Board wants to know how to make it easier for those with disabilities to get around the village.

At the Jan. 5 Plainfield Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved hiring Baxter & Woodman to prepare a public right-of-way transition plan that meets current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements at a cost not to exceed $228,100.

“The plan will also include a comprehensive evaluation of pedestrian accommodations, which will be incorporated into the plan with a multi-year budget and prioritization criteria,” Plainfield Management Analyst Ashton Stipp said.

Baxter & Woodman will use software to assess the village’s entire 360-mile pedestrian network, she said. The process will take 12 months to complete, .

“A new self-evaluation is required to identify current barriers and align the transition plan with updated standards,” Baxter & Woodman said in its proposal to the Village Board.

In putting together the plan, Baxter & Woodman will also conduct two public outreach meetings and do a Village Board presentation to gather input and share findings.

Baxter & Woodman has put together ADA transition plans for other communities, including Park Forest, Round Lake, Elk Grove Village and West Dundee.

The plan will be presented to the Plainfield Village Board in December.