Joliet Public Library: 2026 is a a year to inspire

I had a roommate in college who always picked a word to describe the theme of the coming year. Over the years, she chose words like surrender and metamorphosis.

Lately, I’ve adopted her tradition, and 2026 begins, my word for the Joliet Public Library will be Inspire.

This morning, I was sitting in my office thinking of what I could highlight this month. It was cold outside and the holidays were quickly approaching. My longtime coworker stopped in.

I spun around in my chair and told her I wanted to think of something new and exciting to write about. After all, every day at the library is different, and there’s no shortage of things we look forward to.

Joliet Public Library staff from the December 2025 all staff training day. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

I was looking for the spark behind the story.

I closed my eyes, put my head in my hands, and remembered that inspiration comes from people.

It comes from the little girl who is so excited to see Ms. Lottie again at storytime. From the teen who claims they’re only here for the Wi-Fi, but leaves with a graphic novel. From the patron who finally gets up the nerve to ask, “How do I do this?”

It comes from librarians who rearrange shelves, think of programs, and rethink services because they believe the library can always reach and help more people.

And it comes from my friend Anneta, who has worked here for more than 30 years and cares so deeply about history that she spends her days making sure it’s never forgotten. Thank you for inspiring me today.

The Joliet Public Library, and really any library, doesn’t just provide resources. It inspires curiosity, connection, confidence, and possibility. Sometimes quietly. Sometimes loudly. Always intentionally.

As we move into 2026, Inspire feels less like a theme and more like a reminder. A reminder of why we do this work. Of who we serve. Of the impact that happens here every single day, even when we’re tired, even when the weather is cold, even when the words don’t come easily.

Inspiration is already all around us. It’s our sense of community. Our job is simply to notice it, nurture it, and keep sharing it.

And just like that, the spark was there.