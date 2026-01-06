Joliet Chamber not bringing back New Orleans North festival

Keith Cobb performs a card trick for Joliet resident Eddie Perez during New Orleans North Festival at Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 15, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet will not experience a 2026 New Orleans North Festival.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced on Tuesday that it’s transitioning away from the longtime festival in favor of new community programming and events to “better serve the region in the years ahead,” according to a news release from the Joliet Chamber.

The annual event featured New Orleans-style music, food and street entertainment.

The event, traditionally held on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet, moved to the Joliet Slammers stadium on the east end of downtown in 2024 due to the Chicago Street construction.

“The New Orleans North Festival has been a meaningful part of our Chamber’s history, and we’re proud of the community impact it has had over the years,” Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in the release. “As our region continues to grow and change, this decision allows us to be thoughtful and intentional about how we invest in future programming that best serves our members and community.”