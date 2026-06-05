Roehr gets city job; Joliet names replacement on plan commission and zoning board

Brigette Roehr seen at a meeting of the Joliet Zoning Boiard of Appeals. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet has named a replacement on the city’s planning and zoning boards for Brigette Roehr, who was hired for a city job.

Roehr was hired as the community development block grant manager.

Luis Leon was appointed as her replacement on the city’s Plan Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s appointment of Leon to both boards.

The city designates one member to serve on both the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Leon is “a lifelong Joliet resident” who “has been heavily involved in community organizations,” according to a statement from City Hall.

The statement noted he has served for 10 years on the parish council for the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.