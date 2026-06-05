Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Roehr gets city job; Joliet names replacement on plan commission and zoning board

Bridgette Roehr of the Joliet Board of Appeals. Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Joliet.

Brigette Roehr seen at a meeting of the Joliet Zoning Boiard of Appeals. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

Joliet has named a replacement on the city’s planning and zoning boards for Brigette Roehr, who was hired for a city job.

Roehr was hired as the community development block grant manager.

Luis Leon was appointed as her replacement on the city’s Plan Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s appointment of Leon to both boards.

The city designates one member to serve on both the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Leon is “a lifelong Joliet resident” who “has been heavily involved in community organizations,” according to a statement from City Hall.

The statement noted he has served for 10 years on the parish council for the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

JolietWill CountyLocal NewsCity CouncilTerry D'ArcyGovernmentShaw Local Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News