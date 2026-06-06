Edith Farnsworth House in Plano gets grant for Mexican Modernism exhibit

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano. (Provided by Edith Farnsworth House)

Edith Farnsworth House, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in Plano secured grants from two national foundations for its Mexican Modernism programming this year.

The Vilcek Foundation of New York was established in 2000 by Dr. Jan T. Vilcek and his wife, Marica Vilcek, immigrants who fled communist Czechoslovakia in the 1960s.

The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation was established in 1983 by pioneering Chicago investor Richard H. Driehaus, and supports the local built environment, vibrant arts and culture, investigative journalism, and economic opportunity for the working poor.

Upcoming exhibition schedule:

Now – June 14: “en caminos” by Noel Mercado, featuring textiles from the artist’s family home of Jalisco.

“en caminos” by Noel Mercado, featuring textiles from the artist’s family home of Jalisco. June 20 – Aug. 14: “Líneas de Luz y Sombra,” featuring architecture photography by Cristina Kahlo.

“Líneas de Luz y Sombra,” featuring architecture photography by Cristina Kahlo. Aug. 23 – Nov. 22: Fertile Ground: Crossroads of Design in Mid-Century Mexico (1930s–1970s), featuring objects on loan from MUAC.

The Edith Farnsworth House, a National Historic Landmark designed by Mies van der Rohe, is located along the Fox River at 14520 River Road in Plano.