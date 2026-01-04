Lockport boys cruise past Plainfield North: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lockport 65, Plainfield North 48: Trace Schaaf led a balanced scoring attack for the Porters in the nonconference win with 22 points. Nojus Venckus had 17 points and four assisets, Nathan Munson had 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and Nedas Venckus had 10 points and five rebounds.

Lincoln-Way Central 57, Providence 35: The Knights got a career-high 32 points from Nick Brzezniak in the nonconference win over the Celtics. Micah Evans had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, while Nolan Morrill had six points and four steals. Eli Phillips led Providence with 14 points.

Joliet Catholic 69, Aurora Central Catholic 52: At the Izzo Shootout, Jayden Armstrong had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers in the win, while Danny Cervantes scored 15 and Donavyn Simmons added 12. A total of 10 players scored for JCA.

Joliet Central 55, Sandburg 50: The Steelmen picked up the nonconference win as eight different players scored, led by 21 from BJ Fox.

Neuqua Valley 77, Plainfield East 56: KJ Miller led the Bengals with 16 points in the nonconference loss, while Alljah Little scored 10 points, Leslie Pobee added nine and Justin Paszkowski scored eight.

Warren 68, Joliet West 50: The Tigers suffered the nonconference loss on the road.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lockport 72, Lincoln-Way West 45: Sophie Hynes led Lockport (14-5, 5-1) to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Evalyn Ingram had 14 points and nine rebounds and Katie Peetz had nine points and seven assists to go with a career-high 16 rebounds.

Homewood-Flossmoor 48, Lincoln-Way Central 36: The Knights dropped the SouthWest Suburban Conference decision despite a game-high 20 points from Brooke Katzmann.

Dixon 51, Morris 34: Lily Hansen led Morris with 12 points and 17 rebounds in the nonconference loss, while Alyssa Jepson had eight points and three assists.

Joliet Central 56, Hampshire 33: At the Grow the Game Shootout at New Trier, Eliana Fowler was named Player of the Game for the Steelmen.

BOYS WRESTLING

Loffredo Duals: At Fox Lake Grant High School, Joliet Catholic won the championship, beating South Elgin 79-0 in the quarterfinals, Oak Park-River Forest 47-23 in the semifinals and Marmion 45-17 in the title match.

GIRLS BOWLING

Harlem Invitational: Lockport took third at the 18-team event.