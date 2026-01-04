Hidden Oaks in Bolingbrook hosts ‘whimsical’ Charley Harper nature art exhibit

Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius art exhibit will run from Friday, Jan. 2, through Saturday, March 29, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Wildlife art by renowned illustrator Charley Harper is coming to Hidden Oaks Nature Center in a new interactive exhibit.

The nature center is at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook.

The free, all-ages display invites visitors to explore native plants and animals through bold shapes, clever design and hands-on activities.

“Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius” will run from Friday, Jan. 2, through Saturday, March 29. Hours for the free, all-ages exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Harper was a renowned American illustrator known for his minimalist approach. His art has been featured in Ford Times magazine and Golden Books, and he created posters for national parks and other wildlife organizations.