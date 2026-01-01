Will County forest preserve picnic, camping permits go on sale Friday

Picnic permits are available for more than 30 rentable shelters nestled in forest preserves throughout Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

It’s time to start planning some 2026 fun in the Forest Preserve District of Will County by reserving your picnic shelter or campsite in advance.

Picnic and camping permits go on sale Saturday online and at five forest preserve visitor centers.

Picnic permits are available for more than 30 rentable shelters nestled in forest preserves throughout Will County. Permits are required for groups of 25 or more and encouraged for smaller groups that want to ensure the use of a specific shelter location.

Visit the Picnicking Page, econnectwithnature.org/rental-spaces-will-county/, for more information. Camping permits can be obtained for five Forest Preserve campgrounds. Visit the Camping Page, reconnectwithnature.org/activities/camping/, to view campsites and learn more about each location.