Providence girls top Lincoln-Way East to capture Sandburg tourney title: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence 69, Lincoln-Way East 48: At the Sandburg Holiday Classic, the Celtics won the title game behind 30 points and 14 rebounds from Landrie Callahan, while Layken Callahan scored 14 points and Taylor Healy had eight points and 17 rebounds. Landrie Callahan, a Pepperdine recruit, was named tournament MVP.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plainfield South 49, Minooka 34: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, two Southwest Prairie Conference rivals met up and the Cougars got 11 points from Brayden Ablin and 10 from Isaiah Robertson to earn the right to play Wednesday for fifth place in the 16-team tournament’s consolation bracket. Minooka, which was led by Jackson Miranda’s eight points, will play for seventh in the consolation bracket.

Moline 64, Plainfield South 38: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, the Cougars dropped the consolation bracket game despite 11 points from Brayden Ablin and eight from Kaiden Brown.

Riverside-Brookfield 50, Lemont 46: At the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic, Zane Schneider scored 21 points to lead Lemont in the loss, while Jay Overton scored eight.

Plainfield East 66, Hinsdale Central 57: At the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, the Bengals finished the tourney 2-1 behind 18 points from Alijah Little and 17 from KJ Miller. Miller was named to the All-Tournament team.

Morris 51, Parkview Christian 35: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Morris finished in 11th place in the 16-team event with the win. Luis Loza led Morris with 11 points, while Landon Norris scored nine and RJ Kennedy added seven.

Springfield Lanphier 58, Minooka 41: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, Brady Hairald had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Indians in the loss.

Bloom 51, Plainfield North 28: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, the Tigers suffered the loss.

Waubonsie Valley 34, Lincoln-Way East 33: At the Hinsdale Central Holiday Tournament, Jaymon Hornsby lead the Griffins with 14 points, while KaiJay Brown and Wes Shelby each scored eight.

Galesburg 66, Lincoln-Way West 64: At the DeKalb Chuck Dayton Tournament, the Warriors fell to 1-3 in the tourney with the loss.

Grayslake North 44, Providence 39: At the Maine East Holiday Tournament, the Celtics suffered the loss.

BOYS WRESTLING

Abe’s Rumble: Coal City won the championship at the 60-team event, beating Lena-Winslow 52-21 in the title match. Earlier in the day, the Coalers beat Seneca 76-0, topped Oregon 71-4 and beat Murphysboro 59-14. Reed-Custer finished ninth after falling to Oregon 45-34, then beating Seneca 57-21, Tolono Unity 38-37 and Canton 42-38.