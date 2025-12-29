Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 29, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Ralphie is a 3-year-old, 50-pound loving and energetic terrier. Ralphie is strong, active, and always ready to go — whether hiking a trail or going for long walks. He’s incredibly affectionate and thrives on attention, cuddles and quality time with people. He bonds deeply and needs a family who’d include him in their daily life. Ralphie is dog-selective but does well with cats. Because of his size and strength, he needs a home with older kids who can handle his enthusiasm and respect his space. Ralphie will make a loyal, loving companion. To meet Ralphie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Ralphie is a 3-year-old, 50-pound loving and energetic terrier. Ralphie is strong, active, and always ready to go — whether hiking a trail or going for long walks. He’s incredibly affectionate and thrives on attention, cuddles and quality time with people. He bonds deeply and needs a family who’d include him in their daily life. Ralphie is dog-selective but does well with cats. Because of his size and strength, he needs a home with older kids who can handle his enthusiasm and respect his space. Ralphie will make a loyal, loving companion. To meet Ralphie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

California is a sweet 3-year-old tortie girl who was adopted from NAWS in 2023. She was recently relinquished back to NAWS when her owner had financial hardships. California can entertain herself and loves to play with toy mice. She’s done well living with other cats but needs a home without dogs. She is calm, quiet, mellow and confident. She likes to be petted, and can be held and cuddled. California is perfect for someone looking for an independent and low-maintenance companion kitty. To meet California email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

California is a sweet 3-year-old tortie girl who was adopted from NAWS in 2023. She was recently relinquished back to NAWS when her owner had financial hardships. California can entertain herself and loves to play with toy mice. She’s done well living with other cats but needs a home without dogs. She is calm, quiet, mellow and confident. She likes to be petted, and can be held and cuddled. California is perfect for someone looking for an independent and low-maintenance companion kitty. To meet California email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chip is a playful orange tabby that is full of energy and love! Chip adores toys, pets, kisses, and being the center of attention. He does well with cats and kids, is super food-motivated, and turns into a snugglebug when playtime has ended. To meet Chip, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Chip is a playful orange tabby that is full of energy and love! Chip adores toys, pets, kisses, and being the center of attention. He does well with cats and kids, is super food-motivated, and turns into a snugglebug when playtime has ended. To meet Chip, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Yakko loves to explore and learn. Brought up in a multispecies household, Yakko is friends with dogs, cats and even a bunny. Yakko needs a loving furever home, and if his brother Wakko can come along, even better! To meet Yakko and Wakko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.