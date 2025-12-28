Timbers of Shorewood donates $16,000 Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter

Timbers of Shorewood donated $16,000 to the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association as part of #GivingTuesday on Dec. 2.
To date, The Timbers of Shorewood, senior living facility, has donated more than $82,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Money was raised during multiple events and fundraisers throughout the year, including
• Team Timbers Alzheimer’s Walk: Timbers of Shorewood was the #1 fundraising team at the Alzheimer’s Walk. Team champions included Pamela Stortz, Diane Pfoser and Sheila Albor (individually raised more than $1,000)
• Staff vs. resident Penny War
• Timbers Night at area restaurants
• Fall craft show
• Bunco night
• Bingo night
• Candy sales
• Bake sales
• Raffles
• Hippity Hop Easter Egg Hunt
• Santa’s Stop and Shop
Annual donation amounts:
• 2021 - $5,000
• 2022 - $11,200
• 2023 - $14,500
• 2024 - $15,500
• 2025 - $16,000
For more information call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com or alz.org/illinois.
