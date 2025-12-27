Shaw Local

Leader of Will County Black business association honored for excellence

Christopher Parker

Christopher Parker chairman of the African American Business Association of Will County and the senior regional manager for BMO Bank. (Photo provided by Christopher Parker )

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter recently honored Christopher Parker with its Gold Star Award.

The Joliet Chapter bestows its Gold Star Award to people making impactful contributions in the community.

Parker is the chairman of the African American Business Association of Will County and the senior regional manager for BMO Bank. He has “more than 25 years of leadership in the financial sector,” according to the African American Business Association of Will County website.

In 2022, Crain’s Chicago Business honored Parker with the Notable Black Leaders in Finance Award, according to the website.

The National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter is a diverse group of women who work “to improve the quality of life, facilitate family preservation, achieve self-empowerment, and promote economic development,” according to its website.

For more information, visit nhbwjoliet.com and aabaconnect.org.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities.

