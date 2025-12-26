New Lenox food pantry receives donation of more than $10,000 from Will County women’s group

Members of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County had their “big check” presentation donating $10,725 to the New Lenox Family Services Food Pantry on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by 100+ Women Who Care of Will County)

The New Lenox Township Food Pantry, partnered with the Family Services Foundation, was the recipient of a $10,725 donation in December from the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County.

Jim Pitcairn, facilities and programs director of New Lenox Township, was presented the checks by members of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County on Dec. 22.

The giving circle’s $7,150 contribution was supplemented by a 50% matching gift from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for a total of $10,725.

The New Lenox Township Food Pantry is operated primarily by volunteers. Open Monday through Friday, the pantry is located at 1080 Cedar Road in New Lenox.

Because of the pantry’s partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, for every $1 donated, the pantry can purchase $8 worth of food to help families.

The New Lenox Township Food Pantry has been associated with the Lincoln-Way Transition Program and for the past five years has been working with Life Essentials – special needs students – at Lincoln-Way West and Central high schools, according to a news release from the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County announcing the donation.

“Our involvement with these groups have been so rewarding and beneficial for all,” Pitcairn said in the release. “The Family Services Foundation of New Lenox and I have been looking for ways we can enhance the program or help the students involved.”

The foundation is looking to establish a scholarship fund for students in the Transition program so they can continue their education or meet financial means to get to work, according to the release.

“We will be meeting with the Transition leaders to finalize a plan after the first of the year,” Pitcairn said. “The generosity and kindness of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County members’ donations is making an idea a reality, and those that are often forgotten will have an opportunity for success.”

Fran Fioretti, a member of 100+ Women Who Care of Will County who nominated the New Lenox organization, said: “I enjoy being a member of the 100+ Women Who Care of Will County and love learning about all the worthy charity groups. The New Lenox food pantry is beyond grateful to be chosen for this donation from 100+ Women Who Care.”

At each of the quarterly meetings, members nominate charities. Three are chosen at random, and after a brief presentation, the members vote on which charity to support, according to the release.

Once the winning charity is announced, everyone writes a $100 check, on the spot, directly to that charity. All charities nominated must be located in and serve Will County, and they must have 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.

For more information, go to 100wwc-will.org or visit the group’s Facebook page.