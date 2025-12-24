More than 300 guests attend Christmas at the Castle run by Joliet high school young entrepreneurs

Joliet Township High School Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities students who organized the Christmas at the Castle on Dec, 12, 2025. (From left) Back row: Henry Mastin, Caleb Christos, Gregory Lee, Carlos Arellano Murillo, David Calderon. (From left) Front row: Angel Guevara, Toribio Morales, Ariel Smith, Chaniya Cephus, Mr. Visser, Melina Martinez, Jennifer Escobedo-Garcia, Natalie Arroyo, Jahdai Aguirre, Karina Murillo Ibarra (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School, with its iconic castle-like architecture, transformed into a festive winter wonderland Dec. 12 for Christmas at the Castle.

Organized and brought to life entirely by the Joliet Township High School Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program’s cohort of young entrepreneurs, and presented with support from Midland States Bank, the event showcased student business prowess, Joliet Township High School District 204 said in a news release.

Families from the Joliet community were welcomed for an evening of games, curated local vendor stalls and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

“Christmas at the Castle was a reminder that thorough planning and collaboration can turn an idea into something that genuinely impacts the community,” said Angel Guevara, a JTHS senior who serves as head of vendor relations and partnerships.

“Planning and executing this event was such a big challenge,” said David Calderon, head of games and entertainment. “I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. I’m so proud of what Christmas at the Castle came out to be and enjoyed seeing the community come and support our class.”

More than 300 guests packed the venue, demonstrating strong community turnout and support from both public and private sectors, according to the release.

Sponsors for the event included Rocio Arellano, Busey Bank, Chick-Fil-A, Evolve Hair Salon, Dr. Karla Guseman, Itasca Bank, Joliet City Center Partnership, Joliet Rotary Club, Joliet Window World, La Joliet, Lincolnshire Business Center, state Rep. Natalie Manley, Wayne McNair, Shameco Moore, Spesia and Taylor, state Sen. Rachel Ventura, state Rep. Larry Walsh Jr. and the Will County Center for Economic Development.

Together, these community leaders, elected officials and corporate partners demonstrated strong support for the CEO program and its mission, according to the release.

Students part of the program expressed deep appreciation for the sponsorships, with proceeds going to support the program and the students’ entrepreneurial ventures.

“Through rough times, the sponsorship team was resilient and professional – two factors that generated close to $5,000 in sponsorships for Christmas at the Castle," said Toribio Morales, JTHS senior and head of sponsorships.

Community impact was further amplified through the Christmas at the Castle Toy Drive, made possible by the generosity of attendees. The drive resulted in gift donations to two Joliet-based organizations: the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Spanish Community Center.

The Children’s Advocacy Center supports children and families during some of their most difficult moments through advocacy, resources and safe spaces for healing. The Spanish Community Center empowers families through education, social services and programs that strengthen the local Hispanic community.

The toy drive initiative reflected the values of the CEO program: developing leaders who not only excel in business but also lead with empathy, service and heart.

For the JTHS CEO group, success meant more than building a class budget; it represented meaningful community investment and a lasting legacy, District 204 said in the release.

The students not only delivered a widely popular event but also established a new holiday tradition for the city of Joliet, District 204 said.

Karina Ibarra Murillo, a JTHS senior and head of event décor, underscored the event’s impact.

“Christmas at the Castle meant so much to me,” she said. “Seeing the excitement of the children made all the planning worthwhile and gave the community something special to look forward to.”

Christmas at the Castle stands as proof that the CEO program teaches more than textbook business; “it empowers students to be innovative, self-led professionals committed to giving back,” District 204 said in the release.

Henry Mastin, a JTHS senior and head of marketing and operations, summarized the event by saying: “Christmas at the Castle stands as a definitive proof-of-concept for the JTHS CEO program. The event contributed to funding 16 CEO student ventures, strengthened community social capital, and affirmed that the future of Joliet’s economy is vibrant and student-led.”