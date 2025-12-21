Joliet Catholic boys edge Christ the King: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

Boys basketball

Joliet Catholic 56, Christ the King 52: Jayden Armstrong (16 points, eight assists, five rebounds) and Danny Cervantes (16 points) led the effort for Joliet Catholic.

St. Patrick 67, Lemont 53: Lemont was led by Ryan Crane (21 points) and Zane Schneider (16 points) at the St. Patrick Shot Clock Shootout.

Plainfield East 56, Hinsdale South 47: The Bengals bounced back from a Friday night loss to Joliet West.

Seneca 46, Herscher 34: Zeb Maxwell (16 points) and Cam Shriey (10 points) led Seneca to victory.

Hyde Park 54, Joliet West 38: The Tigers were defeated in the Chicagoland Coaches United Shootout.

Girls basketball

Joliet Central 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: The Steelmen won their third game in a row with a walloping victory over Bradley.

Kaneland 57, Plainfield South 38: The Cougars lost a tough one on the road.

Joliet Catholic goes 1-1 at Ottawa Holiday Tournament: JCA beat La Salle-Peru 53-22 and lost to Princeton 53-48. Plainfield Central also went 1-1, beating Newark 58-22 and losing to Ottawa 26-17. Seneca lost to IVC 58-48.

Lockport 44, Lincoln-Way East 26: The victory gave Lockport third place at the Oak Lawn Invitational.

Providence 69, Marist 61: Providence won the Oak Lawn Invitational. The Celtics were led by Landrie Callahan (28 points, seven rebounds), Taylor Healy (14 points, 10 rebounds), Eilish Raines (10 points, seven assists) and Layken Callahan (10 points, four assists)

Boys wrestling

Providence Catholic finishes fourth at Dvorak Invitational: The Celtics finished with 121.5 points. Joliet Catholic was ninth with 95, Lincoln-Way Central was 11th with 87.5 and Lincoln-Way East was 13th with 77.5. Joliet West (14th), Lockport (19th), Plainfield North (24th) and Bolingbrook (34th) also competed.

Lincoln-Way West takes third in Whitlach Invitational: The Warriors scored 193.5 as a team. Minooka was eigth with 148.5.

Plainfield South takes third at Metamora Tournament: Plainfield South scored 151.5 as a team.

Seneca finishes fifth at Erie Invitational: Six of nine wrestlers placed for Seneca with Raiden Terry winning at 120 pounds.

Girls wrestling

Minooka finishes second at Morris Invitational: Lockport was just behind Minooka, finishing third. Bolingbrook (seventh), Plainfield South (ninth), Romeoville (16th), Peotone (17th), Morris (19th), Seneca (22nd) and Reed-Custer (26th) also competed.

Lemont finishes 12th at Curie Metropolitan Invitational: Lemont was tied with Naperville Central with 61 points.

Girls bowling

Plainfield Central finishes fourth at Lockport Invitational: The Wildcats had a solid day at the tournament.