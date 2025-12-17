Lockport’s Jacob Hareza takes a shot against Hinsdale Central in the Class 3A Morton Supersectional earlier this season in Cicero. (Gary Middendorf)

Here is the 2025 Herald-News All-Area boys soccer team.

FIRST TEAM

Andrew Calderon, M, sr., Minooka

Andrew Calderon of Minooka (Courtesy of Nate Spriggs )

The Herald-News Area Player of the Year, Calderon scored 20 goals with four assists. He was Southwest Prairie All-Conference, finished second in conference MVP voting and earned all-sectional and all-state honors.

Ethan Koranda, M, sr., Minooka

Ethan Koranda of Minooka (courtesy of Nate Springs )

Scored 12 goals with 17 assists. An all-conference, all-sectional and all-state selection.

Jacob Hareza, F, sr., Lockport

Jacob Hareza of Lockport. (Courtesy of Lockport Athletics )

Had 16 goals and 10 assists for the Porters. An all-state player who was named Southwest Suburban Conference Athlete of the Year.

Lucas Garcia, D, sr., Providence Catholic

Lucas Garcia of Providence Catholic. (Hart Pisani)

Providence team MVP, Garcia was one of the top defenders in the area. An all-conference choice and conference MVP, he added four goals and two assists in addition to his stellar defense.

Aidan Byrne, M, sr., Lincoln-Way Central

Lincoln-Way Central's Aidan Byrne (Laurie Fanelli)

Had seven goals and five assists as a midfielder. Was an all-state selection for a supersectional qualifier. One of the top defensive center midfielders in the state.

Marshall DeGraff, sr., GK, Plainfield Central

Marshall DeGraff of Plainfield Central (Courtesy of Kevin Fitzgerald )

A contender for Herald-News Player of the Year, DeGraff is one of the top keepers in the history of the area. Earned conference MVP, all-conference and all-region honors and will play next year at Bowling Green. Recorded 10 shutouts this year and had a school record 35 in his career.

Jorge Mireles, D, sr., Plainfield Central

Jorge Mireles of Plainfield Central. (Courtesy of Keving Fitzgerald )

An all-Conference and all-state selection. Scored six goals while anchoring one of the best defenses in the state.

Carter Nicholson, GK, jr., Coal City

Carter Nicholson of Coal City. (Courtesy of Coal City)

An all-conference selection, Nicholson put up 198 saves, had 17 shutouts, and gave up just 14 goals.

Ricky Camacho, F, sr., Joliet Central

Ricky Camacho of Joliet Central (Courtesy of Ulises Ornelas )

An all-conference and all-sectional choice, Camacho was honorable mention all-state. He scored 20 goals with 14 assists and led the Steelmen to their best season in a decade.

Krystian Rafacz, F, sr., Lockport

Krystian Rafacz of Lockport (Courtesy of Lockport )

An all-state selection, had 16 goals and 12 assists on the year.

Andrew Guzy, F, jr., Lemont

Lemont junior Andrew Guzy (Lemont Athletics )

An all-state selection, had 19 goals and seven assists for one of the top teams in the area.

SECOND TEAM

Nolan Skedel, GK, jr., Minooka

Adrian Lisowski, GK, sr., Lemont

Jake Walters, D, sr., Bolingbrook

Joel Martinez, F, jr., Plainfield North

Ivan Moreno, M, sr., Joliet West

Aleko Kolliniatis, F, so., Lockport

Matthew Kuban, F, so., Reed-Custer

Marel Lepionka, D/M, sr., Lincoln-Way West

Benjamin Ramirez, M, sr., Plainfield South

Nate Wehrmann, D/M, sr., Peotone

Owen Bohren, M, sr., Lincoln-Way East

HONORABLE MENTION

Jovanny Gonzalez, F, sr., Providence

Cayle Bomstad, D, jr., Minooka

Connor Pate, M/F, sr., Lincoln-Way Central

Diego Gonzalez, F, jr., Plainfield Central

Julian Herrera, M, jr., Plainfield Central

Diego Rios, M, sr., Joliet Catholic

Jiuliani Verdin, D, sr., Joliet Catholic

Brayden Mooney, M, jr., Plainfield East

Tristan Rosas, D, sr., Plainfield East

Tristan Drabik, GK, jr., Peotone

Caden Pachowicz, D, jr., Plainfield South

Aidan Kenney, D, sr., Coal City

Julian Micetich, F, sr., Coal City

Chris Torres, GK, jr., Joliet Central

Jackson Hirschboeck, D/M, sr., Lincoln-Way West

Noah Tarver, GK, sr., Joliet West

Grady Jensen, GK, jr., Morris

Kaden Palmerin, D, so., Plainfield North

Julian Villalobos, M/F, jr., Bolingbrook

Julian Meraz, D/M, jr., Bolingbrook