Here is the 2025 Herald-News All-Area boys soccer team.
FIRST TEAM
Andrew Calderon, M, sr., Minooka
The Herald-News Area Player of the Year, Calderon scored 20 goals with four assists. He was Southwest Prairie All-Conference, finished second in conference MVP voting and earned all-sectional and all-state honors.
Ethan Koranda, M, sr., Minooka
Scored 12 goals with 17 assists. An all-conference, all-sectional and all-state selection.
Jacob Hareza, F, sr., Lockport
Had 16 goals and 10 assists for the Porters. An all-state player who was named Southwest Suburban Conference Athlete of the Year.
Lucas Garcia, D, sr., Providence Catholic
Providence team MVP, Garcia was one of the top defenders in the area. An all-conference choice and conference MVP, he added four goals and two assists in addition to his stellar defense.
Aidan Byrne, M, sr., Lincoln-Way Central
Had seven goals and five assists as a midfielder. Was an all-state selection for a supersectional qualifier. One of the top defensive center midfielders in the state.
Marshall DeGraff, sr., GK, Plainfield Central
A contender for Herald-News Player of the Year, DeGraff is one of the top keepers in the history of the area. Earned conference MVP, all-conference and all-region honors and will play next year at Bowling Green. Recorded 10 shutouts this year and had a school record 35 in his career.
Jorge Mireles, D, sr., Plainfield Central
An all-Conference and all-state selection. Scored six goals while anchoring one of the best defenses in the state.
Carter Nicholson, GK, jr., Coal City
An all-conference selection, Nicholson put up 198 saves, had 17 shutouts, and gave up just 14 goals.
Ricky Camacho, F, sr., Joliet Central
An all-conference and all-sectional choice, Camacho was honorable mention all-state. He scored 20 goals with 14 assists and led the Steelmen to their best season in a decade.
Krystian Rafacz, F, sr., Lockport
An all-state selection, had 16 goals and 12 assists on the year.
Andrew Guzy, F, jr., Lemont
An all-state selection, had 19 goals and seven assists for one of the top teams in the area.
SECOND TEAM
Nolan Skedel, GK, jr., Minooka
Adrian Lisowski, GK, sr., Lemont
Jake Walters, D, sr., Bolingbrook
Joel Martinez, F, jr., Plainfield North
Ivan Moreno, M, sr., Joliet West
Aleko Kolliniatis, F, so., Lockport
Matthew Kuban, F, so., Reed-Custer
Marel Lepionka, D/M, sr., Lincoln-Way West
Benjamin Ramirez, M, sr., Plainfield South
Nate Wehrmann, D/M, sr., Peotone
Owen Bohren, M, sr., Lincoln-Way East
HONORABLE MENTION
Jovanny Gonzalez, F, sr., Providence
Cayle Bomstad, D, jr., Minooka
Connor Pate, M/F, sr., Lincoln-Way Central
Diego Gonzalez, F, jr., Plainfield Central
Julian Herrera, M, jr., Plainfield Central
Diego Rios, M, sr., Joliet Catholic
Jiuliani Verdin, D, sr., Joliet Catholic
Brayden Mooney, M, jr., Plainfield East
Tristan Rosas, D, sr., Plainfield East
Tristan Drabik, GK, jr., Peotone
Caden Pachowicz, D, jr., Plainfield South
Aidan Kenney, D, sr., Coal City
Julian Micetich, F, sr., Coal City
Chris Torres, GK, jr., Joliet Central
Jackson Hirschboeck, D/M, sr., Lincoln-Way West
Noah Tarver, GK, sr., Joliet West
Grady Jensen, GK, jr., Morris
Kaden Palmerin, D, so., Plainfield North
Julian Villalobos, M/F, jr., Bolingbrook
Julian Meraz, D/M, jr., Bolingbrook