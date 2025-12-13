Joliet library’s Black Road branch will close for 2 weeks

The Joliet Public Library’s Black Road Branch will be closed starting Monday and will not reopen until Jan. 2. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

The Joliet Public Library’s Black Road branch will be closed starting Monday and will not reopen until Jan. 2.

This will allow staff to prepare the building for a partial reopening, even though renovations won’t be completed, according to a news release from the Joliet Public Library.

Meeting rooms on the library’s north side will remain closed for the final steps of construction.

The Black Road branch drive-thru window will open Dec. 22 to give patrons “convenient access to their holds during the closure period and beyond,” according to the release.

The partial reopening will provide more space for reading and browsing the library’s full collection, and updated and expanded areas for children, teens and adults.

The library will continue to share construction updates.

In the meantime, patrons are encouraged to visit the library’s downtown branch at 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Patrons also can visit other local libraries in the Pinnacle Library Cooperative:

For more information about the Black Road branch renovation, visit jolietlibrary.org.