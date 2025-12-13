Joliet Catholic boys basketball wins in the ESCC: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Joliet Catholic 72, Marian Catholic 68: At Joliet, Jayden Armstrong and Donavyn Simmons scored 17 points each as the Hilltoppers captured the East Suburban Catholic game. Brady Tunkel had 14 and 10 boards as JCA improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ESCC.

Lincoln-Way Central 56, Andrew 34: At New Lenox, Micah Evans scored 17 points and Alexander Panos scored 16 points to lead the Knights in the SouthWest Suburban. Nicholas Brzezniak added 14 for LWC (6-2, 2-1).

Lockport 66, Lincoln-Way East 38: At Frankfort, Nedas Venckus scored 25 and Nojus Venckus added 16 as the Porters rolled by the Griffins in the SWSC. Gavin Anderson added 11 for Lockport (7-1, 2-1),

Plainfield East 60, Plainfield South 44: At Plainfield, Alijah Little scored 14 and KJ Miller added 13 as the Bengals improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the SPC with the win.

Minooka 64, Plainfield North 44: At Minooka, Luke Page scored 17 points and Brayden Hairald added 12 as the Indians won in the Southwest Prairie. Adam Cook and Nehemiah Brown added nine points each for Minooka (6-2, 4-0).

Lemont 55, Shepard 50: At Palos Heights, Ryan Crane and Zane Schneider scored 19 points each as Lemont won in the South Suburban Conference. Luke Glotzbach added 11 points for Lemont (6-1, 3-0).

Wilmington 56, Lisle 42: At Wilmington, Brysen Meents poured in a season-high 25 to lead the Wildcats to the win in the Illinois Central Eight. Ryan Kettman added 16 as Wilmington improved 4-1 and 3-0 in the ICE.

Joliet West 61, Romeoville 43: At Romeoville, the Tigers defeated the Spartans in the SPC.

Coal City 54, Grant Park 14: At Coal City, the Coalers captured the nonconference win.

Plainfield Central 54, Joliet Central 37: At Joliet, the Wildcats took down the Steelmen in the SPC.

Peotone 65, Reed-Custer 52: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils edged the Comets in an ICE battle. Matt Juban led the way for Reed-Custer in the loss with 18 points.

Sandburg 73, Lincoln-Way West 60: At Orland Park, the Golden Eagles defeated the Warriors in the SWSC.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 17: At Gardner, the Panthers outscored IL 20-2 in the first quarter and never looked back. Leondre Kemp led the way for GSW with 15 points. and Cameron Gray added nine.

Girls basketball

Ottawa 48, Seneca 30: At Ottawa, Graysen Provance scored nine points as the Irish (3-5) fell to the Pirates in a nonconference contest.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 16: At Gardner, Maddie Simms scored 13 points and Lilyan Eddy added 12 as the Panthers earned their first win of the season. Kaylee Tousignant added eight points for GSW.

Boys wrestling

Lincoln-Way Central 54, Andrew 17: At Tinley Park, Bannon Valent, Alex Kedzior, Caleb Rogers, Eric Hoselton, Ryne Nape, Michael Heimberg, Evan Vogt, Jalen Byrd, Justin Langford, and Aiden Hennings were the winners for the Knights in the SWSC dual.

Bolingbrook 39, Oswego 36: At Bolingbrook, Julian Medina, Ulysses Esparza, Saul Amaro, Diego Segura, Geno Vargas, and Justin Munoz were winners for the Raiders in the SPC match.

Reaper Wrestling Classic: At Plano, Brody Rangel advanced to the semifinals at 138, Liam Thompson did the same at 126 and Ty Sabin did as well at 190 for Plainfield Central.