2 Chicago men charged in Homer Glen home invasion

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been charged in connection with a home invasion that involved the robbing of woman at gunpoint in her residence.

Willie Glenn, 28, and Nikhi Calloway, 19, both of Chicago, have been charged with armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and “various other additional lesser charges” in connection with a home invasion on Wednesday in Homer Glen and a vehicle pursuit that occurred the following day in the Joliet area, the sheriff’s office said.

Glenn and Calloway were arrested Thursday following the investigation of a Homer Glen home invasion and robbery of a 73-year-old woman in the 16800 block of South Deer Path, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman returned to her home after grocery shopping and was confronted by a robber armed with a handgun, police said.

The two robbers forced the woman into her residence at gunpoint, sat her in a chair, and bound her wrists and ankles using items from inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The robbers removed a credit card from her purse, demanded her PIN and threatened her life, police said. The robbers were able to withdraw $2,000 from the woman’s bank account after leaving the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman managed to free herself and seek help from a neighbor, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Acura and detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple law enforcement agencies. immediately began searching for the vehicle.

A short time later, Joliet police officers found the vehicle traveling on McDonough Street, but the driver fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the sheriff’s office said.

A “coordinated multiagency pursuit” was initiated, and the vehicle ultimately crashed near Route 52 and Rowell Avenue in Joliet Township.

Three suspects fled on foot, but they were later apprehended by officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Two firearms that were thrown by the suspects were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, three suspects from the vehicle were taken into custody, and one of them is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects’ vehicle was possibly involved in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lemont, police said.

Detectives and officers with the sheriff’s office, Lemont Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed the suspects that were taken into custody.

Glenn and Calloway were transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The juvenile suspect in this case was released Friday to a parent and charges for him are pending at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges for all three suspects are pending in Cook County for the armed robbery that occurred in Lemont, the sheriff’s office said.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation, police said.