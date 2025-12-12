Local police joining special statewide DUI enforcement now through Jan. 5

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, Illinois police officers will take part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI.” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns. (Image provided by Whiteside County Sheriff's Department)

Will County police departments are joining law enforcement agencies across Illinois in a major traffic safety effort over the holiday season.

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, local police officers will take part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI.” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

These enforcement efforts are supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s statewide outreach media program, “It’s Not a Game,” which reminds motorists that driving is serious business.

“This season let’s make safety our shared priority,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans. “If you plan to drink or use impairing substances, plan ahead for a sober ride home and always wear your seat belt. Driving impaired isn’t just dangerous; it’s unacceptable. We’ll be out in full force, and no excuses will be accepted.”

Plainfield and Joliet police urge everyone to take the following steps to prevent impaired driving and reduce the severity of crashes:

• Plan: Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or arrange for a ride service like Uber or Lyft

• Check local options: Utilize your community’s sober ride programs.

• Report dangers: If you spot an impaired driver, pull over safely and contact 911.

• Be a hero: Stop a friend from driving impaired by taking their keys and helping them get home safely.

• Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers and one of the simplest ways to save a life.

• Slow down and stay focused: Obey the speed limit and avoid distractions such as texting, scrolling or gaming while driving.