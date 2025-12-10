Will County opens mail-in ballot applications Wednesday for March primary

Will County voters can begin applying for a mail-in ballot for the March 17 primary election starting Wednesday, Dec. 17, Will County Clerk Annette Parker announced.

The last day for the Will County Clerk’s Office to receive a mail-in ballot application by mail or electronically is Thursday, March 12.

Eligible voters can submit their applications online, by mail or in person. Once applications open, voters will be able to visit the Will County Clerk’s Office website to complete their request or download a printable form.

Anyone who is already registered to receive a permanent mail-in ballot is asked to review their information before Dec. 17 to ensure their ballot is sent correctly for the March 17 election. Take a few moments to review at willcountyclerk.gov.

Items to review include:

• Did you sign up to receive a primary ballot? Permanent mail-in ballots can be requested for all elections or only for general and consolidated elections.

• Which established party ballot will you receive? Double-check that the party ballot you are scheduled to receive is correct.

• Is your mailing address correct? Your ballot will be sent to the address on file.

• Are you enrolled but wish to opt out? Find your enrollment status, and then use the opt-out link.

The clerk’s office can mail ballots starting Thursday, Feb. 5.

“Vote-by-mail provides a convenient, secure and accessible option for Will County residents,” Parker said in a news release. “We encourage voters to apply early to ensure the timely delivery of their ballot.”

For additional information about voting by mail, important election dates or voter registration, visit the Will County Clerk’s Office website at willcountyclerk.gov or call 815-740-4615.