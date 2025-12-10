Plainfield nursing home staff honored for quick action on fire

Plainfield Fire Protection District (back row from left) Fire Marshal Ryan Angelus, Chief Vito Bonomo III and Fire Inspector Adam Moble honored Lakewood Nursing Home staff Roberta Ceh, Shannon Delrio (pictured), and Dimond Hill (not pictured) on Dec. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to the Lakewood Nursing Home in Plainfield for an activated fire alarm on Nov. 30.

While en route, WESCOM dispatchers advised responding units that a fire had been reported in one of the rooms, the fire district said in a news release.

The alarm was immediately upgraded, bringing in additional fire apparatus and ambulances, the release said.

Upon arrival, crews located a small heating unit on fire in an unoccupied room, the release said.

According to Lakewood staff, three nursing team members, Roberta Ceh Shannon Delrio and Dimond Hill, immediately jumped into action.

Their quick response included:

• Extinguishing the fire with a portable fire extinguisher

• Closing the door to confine smoke and dry chemical within the room

• Ensuring nearby residents were safely evacuated

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Vito Bonomo, Fire Marshal Ryan Angelus and Fire Inspector Adam Mobley recognized these individuals for their actions, crediting them with preventing the incident from becoming far more serious, the fire district said.

Just weeks prior, the fire inspector conducted fire extinguisher training at the facility.

“We extend our thanks to all who participated. This incident is a powerful example of how training saves lives and protects property. Thank you Roberta, Shannon, Dimond, and the entire Lakewood staff for your swift, courageous response,” the fire district said in the release.