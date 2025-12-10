Reed-Custer rallies for overtime win: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Reed-Custer 69, Hercher 64 (OT): At Herscher, Matt Kuban scored 23 points as the Comets rallied form down 10 in the fourth quarter to earn their first Illinois Central Eight conference win of the season. Kaiden Klein added 18 and Jesse Tresouthick finished with 15 for R-C (3-3, 1-1).

Lincoln-Way West 67, Andrew 65: At New Lenox, the Warriors improved to 5-2 overall and picked up their first win in the SouthWest Suburban with the victory over the Thunderbolts.

Lemont 82, Eisenhower 51: At Blue Island, Ryan Crane scored 23 points to lift Lemont to the South Suburban Conference win. Julian Overton added 21 and Zane Schneider finished with 13 for Lemont (5-1, 1-0).

Bolingbrook 72, Joliet Central 27: At Bolingbrook, Brady Pettigrew netted 22 to lead the Raiders in the Southwest Prairie. Isaiah Rodgers finished with 14 for the Brook (4-1, 2-0).

Joliet West 54, Oswego 46: At Oswego, the Tigers won their second straight Southwest Prairie Conference contest by defeating the Panthers. West improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the SPC.

Lincoln-Way East 50, Bloom Township 46: At Frankfort, the Griffins picked up the nonconference win over the Blazing Trojans.

Minooka 55, Plainfield Central 49: At Minooka, the Indians won their fourth straight with the SPC win over the Wildcats. Brayden Hairald led Minooka (5-2, 3-0) with 11.

Yorkville 56, Plainfield South 38: At Yorkville, the Cougars fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SPC with the loss to the Foxes.

Wilmington 37, Coal City 25: At Coal City, Declan Moran and Ryan Kettman scored 12 points each to lead the Wildcats over the Coalers in the ICE. Brysen Meents added six for Wilmington (3-0, 2-0).

Gardner-South Wilmington 78, Grace Christian Academy 15: At Kankakee, the Panthers rolled to the River Valley Conference win. Leondre Kemp netted 14 and Cameron Gray 13 as GSW evened its record at 3-2 while staying unbeaten in the RVC at 3-0.

DePaul Prep 46, Providence 15: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell to the defending Class 3A champions in a Chicago Catholic League contest.

Girls basketball

Minooka 50, Plainfield Central 19: At Plainfield, the Indians stayed perfect in the SPC with the win over the Wildcats bumping their record to 8-1 overall.

Providence 51, Fenwick 46: At Oak Park, Landrie Callahan scored 25 points and grabbed 12 boards as the Celtics knocked off the Friars in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. PC improved to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the GCAC.

Lockport 61, Lincoln-Way Central 26: At New Lenox, Goda Aristikaitis scored 17 points to lead the Porters to the SWSC win. Sophie Hynes added 11 points and seven boards and Katie Peetz finished with six points and six boards for Lockport (6-2, 3-0).

Lemont 55, Eisenhower 23: At Lemont, Emma Barrett and Claire Podrebarac had 13 points each to lead Lemont in the SSC. Vivian Antolak added 10 and Mags Mikroulis nine for Lemont (3-2, 2-0).

Oswego Easy 74, Romeoville 17: At Romeoville, the Spartans fell to the Wolves in the SPC.

Andrew 60, Lincoln-Way West 58: At Tinley Park, the Warriors fell to the Thunderbolts in the SWSC contest.

Oswego 51, Joliet West 15: At Joliet, the Panthers outscored the Tigers in the SPC.

Prairie Central 40, Reed-Custer 37: At Braidwood, Alyssa WOllenzien led the way for the Comets with 19 points as R-C (4-5, 0-3 in the ICE) fell to the Hawks. Kamryn Wilkey added nine points and Atiana Hood six for the Comets.

Yorkville 60, Plainfield South 48: At Plainfield, the Cougars dropped their SPC contest to the Foxes.

Dwight 47, Lexington 34: At Dwight, the Trojans earned their third straight win to improve to 7-3 overall.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 60, Byron 23: At Seneca, the host Irish took the first of their three matches at the Seneca Tri-Meet. Logan Kubat, Chris Thompson, Wyatt Coop, Raiden Terry, Ethan Othon, Devon Daemicke, Avery Phillips, Parker Jones, Chase Rod, and Gunner Varland won matches for Seneca. Terry earned his 100th career win with his victory at 126.

Seneca 76, Wilmington 12: At Seneca, the Irish finished off the meet with a beating of the Wildcats. Landen Venecia, Gryphon Wills Landyn Ramsey were among the winners for Seneca.

Byron 49, Wilmington 29: At Seneca, the Wildcats fell to the Tigers in the final match of the evening. Allen Pearce, Sean Couch, Tyler Nelson, Oakley Rivera, and Logan VanDuyne won matches for Wilmington.

Streator 47, Dwight 16: At Dwight, the Trojans fell in a nonconference match to the Bulldogs. Dalton Delong, Gabin Bafia, and Jayden Homez were winners for Dwight.

Girls wrestling

Streator 24, Dwight 18: At Dwight, Avery Crouch, Adilynn Avilez, and Aubree Stein won matches for the Trojans.