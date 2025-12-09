Will County opens vote-by-mail applications this month for March primary

Will County voters may begin applying for a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming March 17, 2026 primary election starting Dec. 17, Will County Clerk Annette Parker announced.

The last day for the Will County Clerk’s Office to receive a vote-by-mail application by mail or electronically is Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Eligible voters can submit their applications online, by mail, or in person. Once applications open, voters will be able to visit the Will County Clerk’s official website to complete their request or download a printable form.

Anyone who is already registered to receive a permanent vote-by-mail ballot is asked to review their information before Dec. 17, to ensure their ballot is sent correctly for the March 17 primary election. Take a few moments to review at www.willcountyclerk.gov

Items to review could include:

• Did you sign up to receive a primary ballot? Permanent vote-by-mail can be requested for all elections or only for general and consolidated elections.

• Which established party ballot will you receive? Double-check that the party ballot you are scheduled to receive is correct.

• Is your mailing address correct? Your ballot will be sent to the address we have on file.

• Are you enrolled but wish to opt out? Find your enrollment status and then use the opt-out link.

The clerk’s office may mail vote-by-mail ballots for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

“Vote-By-Mail provides a convenient, secure, and accessible option for Will County residents,” Will County Clerk Annette Parker said in a news release. “We encourage voters to apply early to ensure the timely delivery of their ballot.”

For additional information about vote by mail, important election dates, or voter registration, residents may visit the Will County Clerk’s website at www.willcountyclerk.gov or call 815-740-4615